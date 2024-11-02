Sunday is final day for early voting in NYS

If you want to cast your vote early, time is running out: Early voting in New York State ends Sunday, Nov. 3, at 5 p.m.

As of Friday night, Monroe County data shows that out of the nearly 500,000 active voters in Monoe County, more than 20% of them — 104,186 — had actively voted from Oct. 26 through Nov. 1.

In Orleans County, 3,617 people had voted as of Nov. 1.

There are 17 early voting sites in Monroe County where you can go and vote. Every surrounding county has at least one place for you to go vote early.

There will be no voting Monday. Tuesday is the big day, with polls open Election Day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Early voting sites in Monroe County

Bay Towne Plaza Shopping Center Suite 160 – 1900 Empire Blvd, Webster NY 14580

– 1900 Empire Blvd, Webster NY 14580 David F. Gantt Recreation Center – 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605

– 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605 Edgerton Recreation Center – 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608

– 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608 Henrietta Public Library (in-person ASL Interpreter) – 625 Calkins Rd, Rochester, NY 14623

(in-person ASL Interpreter) 625 Calkins Rd, Rochester, NY 14623 Culver Ridge Plaza Unit #13 – 2255 East Ridge Road Irondequoit, NY 14622

– 2255 East Ridge Road Irondequoit, NY 14622 Greece Town Hall Atrium – 1 Vince Tofany Blvd, Rochester, NY 14612

– 1 Vince Tofany Blvd, Rochester, NY 14612 Monroe County Office Building – 39 W. Main St, Rochester, NY 14614

– 39 W. Main St, Rochester, NY 14614 North Greece Road Church of Christ – 1039 N. Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626

– 1039 N. Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626 Perinton Square Mall – 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450

– 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450 Pittsford Town Court – 3750 Monroe Ave Suite 950, Pittsford, NY 14534

– 3750 Monroe Ave Suite 950, Pittsford, NY 14534 Resurrection Lutheran Church – 3736 Saint Paul Blvd, Rochester, NY 14617

– 3736 Saint Paul Blvd, Rochester, NY 14617 St. Theodore’s Catholic Church – 168 Spencerport Rd, Rochester, NY 14606

– 168 Spencerport Rd, Rochester, NY 14606 Staybridge Suites Rochester University – 1000 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611

– 1000 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611 Empire State University (in-person ASL Interpreter) – 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620

(in-person ASL Interpreter) 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620 Susan B. Anthony House – 17 Madison St, Rochester, NY 14608

– 17 Madison St, Rochester, NY 14608 Sweden/Clarkson Community Center – 4927 Lake Rd, Brockport, NY 14420

– 4927 Lake Rd, Brockport, NY 14420 Webster Justice Court Building – 1002 Ridge Rd, Webster, NY 14580

Early voters in Livingston County can cast their ballot at the Livingston County Government Center on Court Street, Geneseo, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Early voters in Ontario County can cats their vote from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Board of Elections on Ontario Street in Canandaigua, the Geneva Housing Authority on Lewis Street, or at Victor Town Hall on East Main Street.

Orleans County’s early voting location is the Board of Elections Office on State Route 31.

To learn more about polling sites in Wayne County, click here.

To learn more about polling sites in Yates County, click here.