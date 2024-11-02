Sunday is final day for early voting in NYS
If you want to cast your vote early, time is running out: Early voting in New York State ends Sunday, Nov. 3, at 5 p.m.
As of Friday night, Monroe County data shows that out of the nearly 500,000 active voters in Monoe County, more than 20% of them — 104,186 — had actively voted from Oct. 26 through Nov. 1.
In Orleans County, 3,617 people had voted as of Nov. 1.
There are 17 early voting sites in Monroe County where you can go and vote. Every surrounding county has at least one place for you to go vote early.
There will be no voting Monday. Tuesday is the big day, with polls open Election Day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Early voting sites in Monroe County
- Bay Towne Plaza Shopping Center Suite 160 – 1900 Empire Blvd, Webster NY 14580
- David F. Gantt Recreation Center – 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605
- Edgerton Recreation Center – 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608
- Henrietta Public Library (in-person ASL Interpreter) – 625 Calkins Rd, Rochester, NY 14623
- Culver Ridge Plaza Unit #13 – 2255 East Ridge Road Irondequoit, NY 14622
- Greece Town Hall Atrium – 1 Vince Tofany Blvd, Rochester, NY 14612
- Monroe County Office Building – 39 W. Main St, Rochester, NY 14614
- North Greece Road Church of Christ – 1039 N. Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626
- Perinton Square Mall – 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450
- Pittsford Town Court – 3750 Monroe Ave Suite 950, Pittsford, NY 14534
- Resurrection Lutheran Church – 3736 Saint Paul Blvd, Rochester, NY 14617
- St. Theodore’s Catholic Church – 168 Spencerport Rd, Rochester, NY 14606
- Staybridge Suites Rochester University – 1000 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611
- Empire State University (in-person ASL Interpreter) – 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620
- Susan B. Anthony House – 17 Madison St, Rochester, NY 14608
- Sweden/Clarkson Community Center – 4927 Lake Rd, Brockport, NY 14420
- Webster Justice Court Building – 1002 Ridge Rd, Webster, NY 14580
Early voters in Livingston County can cast their ballot at the Livingston County Government Center on Court Street, Geneseo, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Early voters in Ontario County can cats their vote from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Board of Elections on Ontario Street in Canandaigua, the Geneva Housing Authority on Lewis Street, or at Victor Town Hall on East Main Street.
Orleans County’s early voting location is the Board of Elections Office on State Route 31.
To learn more about polling sites in Wayne County, click here.
To learn more about polling sites in Yates County, click here.