Sunday marks last day of George Eastman Museum’s annual ‘Dutch Collection’ exhibit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you miss the warm feeling of springtime, you’re in luck. You can experience an early taste of the season at the George Eastman Museum, as Sunday marks the last day of a popular floral exhibit.

The Museum’s annual “Dutch Connection” serves as a reminder that spring is on its way! The flower display is a way of remembering the thousands of bulbs from Holland George Eastman would order for his gardens. The museum says Eastman was inspired by the array of flowers fields he say while biking through rural Holland in 1895.

The display features the beautiful colors of daffodils, tulips, amaryllis, and more. Viewers can even take a piece of the display home with them by purchasing a plant at the welcome center.

The museum is open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To get tickets for the last day of the display, clock here.