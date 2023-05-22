Sunshine, coupled with a close final round, cap off PGA Championship weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This year’s PGA Tournament was considered by many to be a success from start to finish.

“We had a lot of positive comments coming. Sports, and golf writers, and the pros themselves, and that’s what we were really anticipating and hoping for,” that’s how 2023 PGA Championship General Chairman Ron Pluta describes this year’s tournament.

Even after weather and phone service issues caused some early setbacks.

“We had a little bit of a frost delay Thursday morning. We got delayed almost two hours. We got almost everybody done. We had 30 players that didn’t finish on Thursday, but they got right back on Friday morning. So, we got right back on time Saturday morning where we were supposed to.”

But even with Saturday’s rain, Pluta said that it didn’t stop anyone from having a good time.

“As I walked around everybody had an umbrella up or a rain slicker on, but they were all laughing and smiling and enjoying themselves. So I think it was a great weekend,” Pluta said.

As sunshine returned to Oak Hill Sunday, fans like Rob Thomson said he was impressed with how quickly the grounds crew was able to get the course back into good shape.

“Yesterday I was talking, I was like man, this place must have some very good irrigation systems. There was no free standing water I could see. They had everything pushed to the side. I think it will play very well today.”

Frost, rain, or sun was no match for Oak Hill on a historic championship weekend.



