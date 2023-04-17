SUNY Brockport announces launch of cybersecurity degree program

BROCKPORT, N.Y. – In an effort to meet the country’s growing need for more data security analysts and experts, SUNY Brockport is launching a cybersecurity degree program this fall for students interested in tapping into this booming industry.

As more companies and agencies focus on the importance of preventing data breaches, demand for hiring cybersecurity experts continues to grow.

Reasons why SUNY Associate Professor and Chair of Computer Science Mahruz Kamal, Ph.D. is excited about the launch of the University’s cybersecurity undergraduate degree program this fall.

“With our increased reliance in computers we are seeing more breaches on a daily basis, we are seeing more of a need to protect our systems,” Kamal said.

According to a recent study by the Computing Technology Industry Association, it’s estimated that cybersecurity employment is expected to grow by 9.2 million jobs in 2023.

“The Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates a 33% job growth rate over the next ten years. And here in Rochester, over 40% of jobs are going unfilled. So once we graduate the first batch of students and going forward, it will meet that need,” said Kamal.

Kamal hopes that the program will provide a pathway toward filling in demand jobs across the country and locally.

“We are looking to partner with local community colleges that currently have existing computing programs. And through these partnerships, we are hoping those students will come to our programs after they get their associates and gain those necessary security skills, to add to that workforce.”