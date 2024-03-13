SUNY Brockport celebrates Garth Fagan’s art and legacy

SUNY Brockport celebrates art, legacy of Garth Fagan

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — SUNY Brockport celebrated the art of renowned choreographer Garth Fagan on Wednesday.

“Garth Fagan Legacy Day” was celebrated with dance classes and a display of Fagan’s work and accomplishments.

Fagan, who taught at Brockport, founded a dance company in Rochester.

SUNY Brockport announced a new scholarship in Fagan’s name Wednesday.

“Garth carries on, in his own way, the legacy of those who came before him. He came from someplace and he said, ‘You can do better than what you’re doing. You can be somebody. You can do something’ –and that influenced so many of us to do something with our lives,” said Carvin Eison, Brockport professor and chair of the board of Garth Fagan Dance.

Fagan attended a screening Wednesday night of the documentary “Prelude: The Legacy of Garth Fagan Dance.”