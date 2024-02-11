SUNY Brockport grad part of 49ers coaching staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Another person with Rochester connections is going to be on the field in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.

A SUNY Brockport graduate will be coaching for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. Jordan Hogan graduated from Brockport in 2013 and now he’s an offensive assistant coach for the bay area team.

Hogan said this of his alma mater: “Brockport’s been awesome, keep chasing your dreams.”

A lot of people out of Brockport will no doubt be cheering Hogan on, no matter which team they’re rooting for.