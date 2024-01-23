SUNY Brockport offers premier destination to view total solar eclipse

BROCKPORT, N.Y. – SUNY Brockport is offering the opportunity to view the 2024 total solar eclipse at one of the premier eclipse destinations in the world.

While Monroe County is in the path of totality for the April 8 eclipse, the southeast corner of the SUNY Brockport campus is located directly on its center line, which means the Brockport campus will witness roughly five additional seconds of totality than anywhere else.

An event pass is required for any guest to drive onto the SUNY Brockport campus on April 8.

The pass includes:

A parking spot

Four pairs of solar eclipse glasses

Commemorative stickers

Access to food trucks

Live entertainment (beginning at 11 a.m.)

Event passes are on sale now.