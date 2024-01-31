SUNY Brockport says enrollment is up considerably

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — According to the latest numbers of of SUNY Brockport, the school is on the rebound.

SUNY Brockport says it saw a 10% jump in enrollment compared to the spring 2023 semester. That works out to almost 600 more students than were enrolled at this time last year.

Breaking it down further, the school says undergraduate student enrollment is up by more than 7 percent.

Additionally, it says graduate student enrollment is at a five-year high, at more than 18% higher than last spring.

The whole SUNY system has lost 100,000 students in the last decade.