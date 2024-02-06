SUNY Brockport will get five extra seconds of totality during solar eclipse

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — SUNY Brockport held a town hall on Monday night to prepare for the total solar eclipse.

While all of Monroe County is in the eclipse’s path of totality – meaning the point where the moon’s shadow covers the sun – the southeast corner of the SUNY Brockport campus is located directly on path’s center line. That will give viewers an extra five seconds of totality.

“We’re just trying to manage thousands of people coming to a location where they can view a once in a lifetime experience,” said Mike Andriatch, vice president for advancement and communications for SUNY Brockport.

The university is holding a viewing party the day of the eclipse, Monday, April 8, that includes live entertainment starting at 11 a.m. and food trucks. You can get tickets to the event, starting at $80, here. Parking spots, eclipse glasses, and commemorative stickers are included.

The Rochester area will be in the path of totality at around 3:20 p.m. and the city will experience 3 minutes and 38 seconds of totality.