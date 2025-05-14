SUNY campuses across New York to receive $114 million in funding

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Nearly $4 million in funding is coming to SUNY campuses in the Rochester area.

State leaders said more than $2 million will go to Brockport, while the rest will be allocated to SUNY Geneseo. This funding is part of the New York state budget, which Gov. Kathy Hochul signed last week.

SUNY campuses across New York will receive a total of $114 million in increased funding. All the state-operated campuses have gotten at least a 30% increase in operating aid over the last three years, according to SUNY.

