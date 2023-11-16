SUNY enrollment up for first time in a decade

On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office and SUNY released a report showing SUNY’s total enrollment increased this school year. That is the first increase in 10 years.

The release says “For the first time in a decade, year-to-year total system-wide student enrollment increased, up 1.1 percent overall from Fall 2022 to Fall 2023 for a total of 367,542 students. Undergraduate first-time enrollment – a leading indicator – was up across all sectors at 4.3 percent.”

The total SUNY enrollment for the 2023-24 school year is 367,542.

Click here to read the report and find your school: PowerPoint Presentation (suny.edu)

The enrollment report by SUNY is a mixed bag for local SUNY campuses.

On the one hand Geneseo (+13.1%), Brockport (+25.2%), UB (+1.5%) and Buffalo State (+16.5%) all saw increases in “first-time” students. Those are freshmen or students enrolling in SUNY for the first time.

On the other hand, Geneseo (-6.2%), Oswego (-2.2%), UB (-.6%), Buffalo State (-.6%) and Fredonia (-7.8%) all saw total enrollment go down compared to last school year.

Brockport’s overall enrollment increased by 7.9%, the highest of any four year SUNY school.