Super Bowl brings boost for Ziggy’s Bar, despite Bills falling short of making it

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Super Bowl LIX has come to a close with the Philadelphia Eagles taking home the trophy, beating the Kansas City Chiefs. Since the Buffalo Bills fell just short of the big game this year, News10NBC’s Tom Kowalski stopped by Ziggy’s Bar to find out who Rochester was rooting for.

“We’re rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles tonight,” Tito Torres said. “First of all, I had some family in Philly. But for most of all, get back for Buffalo.”

Torres is one of dozens of fans who showed up to support the Eagles.

Tom Kowalski, News10NBC: “What are you most excited about tonight here?”

Tito Torres: “Seeing the Chiefs lose. Honestly, I just want to see it. I got to see it. I think we all want to see it.”

Tom Kowalski: “Who are you guys rooting for tonight?”

Nichel Rivaldo & Chelsea Philbin: “Eagles! Because we hate Kansas City. Go Bills!”

Tom Kowalski: “Who are you rooting for tonight, Robert?”

Robert Nowa: “I want to see the underdog win tonight. My brother used to live in Philadelphia. So he’s rooting for them as well.”

But not everyone is rooting for the Birds tonight. Cowboys fan Brannon Conway is a speck of Chiefs red in a sea of Eagles green.

“I’m here for the Chiefs. I don’t like the Eagles,” Conway said.

Those rooting for the Eagles weren’t the only ones who won on Sunday night. Co-owner of Ziggy’s Bar, Patrick Stetzel, says the Super Bowl is always a great night for business, even with no Bills on the field.

“I think we’ll get a decent crowd. We would have definitely a lot more if the Bills had made it through,” Stetzel said. “Heartbreaking, yeah. We got some wing and some pitcher specials. We’re doing a super scorpion bowl. You got a couple of them up there on the back bar. That’ll be fun. You know, tons of booze for people who either want to just drink until they forget the Super Bowl is even happening. Or drink to remember that the Bills are going to come back at it strong next year.”

