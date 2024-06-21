Superintendent Peluso says goodbye to Rochester school district

Carmine Peluso's last RCSD Board of Education meeting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City School District administrators met tonight and said goodbye to one of its own.

Thursday night was Superintendent Carmine Peluso’s last Board of Education meeting before he takes the helm at Churchville-Chili.

“We faced challenges head on, and we created what I believe is a better district for our students, families and staff. I do want to thank each member of the board for their dedication and collaboration; your commitment to our schools and our community has been instrumental to progress,” Peluso said.

Peluso starts as superintendent at Churchville-Chili on July 1.