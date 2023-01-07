Bills and NFL continue to show Hamlin support ahead of Buffalo’s first game since his injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – On Saturday the Buffalo Bills tweeted that the doctors at UC Medical Center said Damar Hamlin is continuing to make progress, but is still in critical condition. He is breathing on his own, and his neurological function is excellent.

The Bills tweeted a video of the #3 being sewn on their jerseys for the game on Sunday.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders tweeted a photo of #3 painted on their field. The NFL allowed their teams to paint the #3 on the 30 yard line of their fields.