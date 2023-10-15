Supporters gather in Webster to raise money for military members overseas

WEBSTER, N.Y. – Friends gathered at Buntsy’s in Webster on Sunday for a concert benefiting One Soldier at a Time, an organization dedicated to supporting our nation’s heroes serving our country and their families.

A little rainy weather hasn’t kept this crowd from coming out and enjoying live music provided by the local band, The Dawgs, all here to support and fundraise for military families.

One Solider at a Time is an organization that supports both our heroes and the hidden hero, the mom or dad who are often miles away from their loved one while they are serving our country overseas.

While here I had a chance to speak with founder Lauren Coe, who told me the goal of today’s event is to raise the $17,000 needed to reach their fundraising goal of $105,000 to create the care packages they send to servicemen and women overseas.

They will be raffling off a number of items including a giant inflatable buffalo, painted red and blue, for all you Bills fans out there. So, a lot of fun, but ultimately what it comes down to is raising as much money as possible to support our heroes.

Things are just getting underway out here so still plenty of time to come out to Bunty’s off Empire Boulevard to take in the big game and support a good cause.



