Supreme Court temporarily blocks abortion pill restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked abortion pill restrictions.

Justice Samuel Alito issued the block on lower court rulings that imposed restrictions on the abortion pill mifepristone.

Last week, a Texas judge suspended the FDA’s approval of the pill.

A court of appeals judge then ruled to keep the FDA approval in place, but blocked access for women to get the drug in the mail.

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to intervene earlier Friday.

The temporary block lasts through the end of next Wednesday to give the justices more time to consider the issue.