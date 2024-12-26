Surprise Christmas gift: Baby girl born weeks early at Highland Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Highland Hospital welcomed a special Christmas arrival with the birth of a baby girl on Christmas morning.

Marissa and Jimmy of Rochester became proud parents to Malaya, who was born at 1:25 a.m. She weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces, and measured 18 inches long.

Malaya’s arrival was a surprise, as she was expected on January 10. Despite the early arrival, Malaya and her parents are healthy and doing well.

As little Malaya sleeps peacefully next to Rudolph, snug in a Christmas stocking and red hat, her family joyously celebrates their unexpected Christmas gift. A Merry Christmas indeed.

Congratulations to the family on their new addition.