Survey: Rochester ranks 44th for best St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the nation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester is the 44th best St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the nation, according to a survey from WalletHub.

The survey ranked the parades based on four categories: tradition including access to bars, cost, safety & accessibility, and weather during parade day. While Rochester ranked 44th overall in the nation, the city ranked 15th in the “tradition” category.

To compare, Buffalo ranked 9th overall and Syracuse ranked 16th overall. The highest ranking in the state was New York City at 5th. Boston took first place followed by Philadelphia, Chicago, and Pittsburgh.