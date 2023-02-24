Survivor speaks out after gunman kills 3, including reporter covering initial shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA In Florida, related shootings left three people dead, including a 9-year-old girl and a news reporter. Two more victims have been hospitalized and a suspect was arrested and appeared in court Thursday.

NBC’s Guad Venegas explains how the shootings took place and what authorities know about the killings.

The Orange County Sheriff released bodycam footage of the arrest of Keith Moses, the 19-year-old suspect accused of a deadly shooting spree in Orlando. Three victims were killed, including a news reporter and a 9-year-old girl. Two others were critically wounded.

The first killing happened Wednesday morning when authorities found 38-year-old Natacha Augustin dead from a gunshot wound. Officials say the victim was an acquaintance of the suspect. Hours later, a news crew covering that incident was ambushed in their car.

The gunfire killed 24-year-old Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons and critically wounded cameraman Jesse Walden. Authorities say the suspect then fled the scene and entered a nearby home. Deputies say he then opened fire again, killing a 9-year-old girl and critically injuring her mother.

The suspect was arrested a short time later. Moses is now charged with first-degree murder. Officials are still investigating a motive but say the 19-year-old suspect had a lengthy criminal history, including eight felony and 11 misdemeanor arrests.