Susan B. Anthony Museum unveils preserved statue of the well known social reformer

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — To celebrate her 205th birthday, The National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House unveiled a small restored statue of Susan B. Anthony.

Originally made back in 1896 by sculptor Bessie Potter Vonnoh, the statue was conserved by the West Lake Art Conservation Center and was unveiled on February 15 at the Carriage House.

The conservation was supported through the Bank of America Art Conservation Project grant (ACP).

This grant helped to make the necessary repairs needed to the statue to help keep it in good shape.

Bank of America’s ACP grant program is a nonprofit organization that has supported more than 261 projects across 40 countries to conserve paintings, sculptures and archeological and architectural works.