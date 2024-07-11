Suspect allegedly killed grandmother before fatally shooting Officer Ritter

Suspect is Officer Ritter's death also accused of killing own grandmother

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Webster native Officer Jamieson Ritter will be laid to rest this week, as questions remain about his death.

He was working as a Cleveland police officer on July 4, when he was gunned down on duty.

His accused killer is also facing charges for the murder of his own grandmother, just days before.

That suspect, Delawnte Hardy, was just indicted by a grand jury for several charges relating to aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, having weapons while under disability and more.

911 calls detail what’s alleged to have happened, just days before Ritter tried to make the arrest.

“911, what’s the address of your emergency?” the dispatcher asked.

“The emergency is my wife is laying in the middle of the floor when I came home, in blood everywhere,” the caller responded. The man was referring to his wife Beatrice, Hardy’s grandmother.

The caller said his wife was lying on the floor, unconscious.

Police say Hardy was the suspected killer.

Police say Hardy killed his grandmother while trying to steal her gun. They say he shot her in the head with it, before running off.

Several family members called 911 and spotted Hardy at another relative’s house, on July 4 around 1 a.m. — one relative expressing concern that Hardy may be armed.

Once police arrive, the man started shouting, “Yes, please, thank you, thank you Lord.”

Ritter told Hardy six times to get out of the house with his hands up. Police said Hardy escaped on his grandfather’s bike, with two swords and a gun.

A struggle ensued as officers tried to arrest Hardy on the bike.

Ritter was shot and killed during that struggle.

First responders across the nation have been honoring Ritter, calling him a beautiful spirit who was born to protect and serve.

A private funeral is set for Saturday at Browncroft Community Church in Penfield.

Hardy faces charges for both cases, and will be arraigned for the grandmother’s murder charges on Tuesday.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.