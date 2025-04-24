Suspect in attempted murder case due in court Thursday

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man who was charged with attempted murder and assault after police say he stabbed a 15-year-old in the eye in October is due in court for a disposition hearing Thursday.

Police said Nahziiryahzihn Ali started a fight with the victim on an RTS bus near the Mall at Greece Ridge back in October of 2024. The victim suffered severe injuries and vision loss.

Ali was 18 at the time of the stabbing.

