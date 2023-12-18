Suspect in custody after allegedly stealing car at McDonald’s

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Brighton Police say there was a report of a car stolen at the McDonald’s on Monroe Avenue. A witness followed the car to Hillside Avenue where they saw the suspect run away through backyards onto Chelmsford Road on Monday morning.

With the help of the Monroe County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, Brighton Police found the suspect and said that the witness was key in finding the car.

The suspect was taken into custody around Hillside Avenue and Chelmsford Road.