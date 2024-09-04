Suspect in custody, reports of ‘casualties’ at Georgia high school

Gunfire erupted at a high school near Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, leading to “casualties” and one suspect in custody, authorities said.

Deputies and emergency medical personnel rushed to Apalachee High School at about 10:23 a.m. “in reference to a reported active shooting,” according to a statement from the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

“Casualties have been reported” and “one suspect is in custody,” the sheriff added.

All campuses of Barrow County Schools, based in Winder, Georgia, went into a “soft lockdown” with most of the activity centered around Apalachee H.S. where police cars, fire trucks and ambulances had all converged.

Students could be seen being directed to the school’s football stadium.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates