Suspect in custody after stabbing on Central Park
Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A suspect is in custody after a 43-year-old man was stabbed on Central Park near Union Street on Wednesday morning.
Rochester Police responded to calls for a stabbing around 4:45 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that a stabbing victim had walked into Rochester General Hospital. The victim is expected to survive.
RPD is still investigating and is asking anyone with information to call 911.