Suspect in custody after stabbing on Central Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A suspect is in custody after a 43-year-old man was stabbed on Central Park near Union Street on Wednesday morning.

Rochester Police responded to calls for a stabbing around 4:45 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that a stabbing victim had walked into Rochester General Hospital. The victim is expected to survive.

RPD is still investigating and is asking anyone with information to call 911.