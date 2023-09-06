Suspect in East End murder in custody; Victim had been found not guilty in Boys and Girls Club shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The suspect in the murder of Michael Mathis in the East End was been taken into custody.

The U.S. Marshal’s Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force saw Gregory Oneal, 23, leaving a hotel in Henrietta on Tuesday and took him into custody without incident. He has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Oneal was remanded without bail and is to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13.

Rochester police found Mathis, 25, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the corner of East Avenue and North Union Street at about 11:40 p.m. Jan. 21, after officers working the bar district hears shots. Mathis had been found not guilty after a jury trial in the Boys and Girls Club mass shooting in 2015; investigators say an argument between Mathis and Oneal about that shooting escalated into Oneal shooting Mathis multiple times.