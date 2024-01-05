Suspect in fire that killed 8-year-old Rochester girl in 2004 in court Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The man accused of setting a house fire that killed a little girl nearly 20 years ago has been brought back to Rochester to face charges.

Timothy Kuhn was extradited from Florida. He was arrested Dec. 28, 2023 in Holmes County.

He is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail into a Yates Street home on Feb. 28, 2004. Eight-year-old Savannah Streber was inside. Her younger sister, a babysitter, and the babysitter’s son escaped. Savannah was found dead in her mother’s bed.

Savannah Streber (File photo)

Investigators quickly ruled the fire arson – and have been hunting for the person responsible ever since.

Kuhn will appear in Monroe County Supreme Court Friday morning. News10NBC will have a crew inside. Rochester Police will hold a briefing around 10:15 a.m. on the arrest immediately following Kuhn’s appearance. Watch for that below.