Suspect in Geneva shooting arrested in Pennsylvania

GENEVA, N.Y. – On Friday, November 24, Geneva Police Officers arrested Miguel Angel Valencia, a 30-year-old from Geneva, on a multi-count indictment warrant related to a November shooting in Geneva.

On Thursday, November 3, at about 1:40 a.m., Geneva Police responded to a shooting in the area of Main and Castle Streets. A 33-year-old man from Geneva was inside Byrne Dairy at 201 Castle Street with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition.

Valencia was arrested at a jail in Pennsylvania and is currently being held at the Ontario County Jail facing charges of attempted murder, attempted assault, assault and two counts of criminal possession.