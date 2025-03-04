Suspect in murder of Irondequoit family due to court for motions argument

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – One of the two suspects in the murder of an Irondequoit family of four is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for a motions argument.

Julio Pimentel Soriano is accused of killing two children, ages 2 and 4, and their parents in their home on Knapp Avenue on Aug. 31. Irondequoit Police have been investigating ever since finding their bodies in the basement of the home when responding to a fire. His brother, Luis Francisco Soriano, is also accused of the murders but hasn’t been caught yet.

A motions argument happens before a major trial can get underway. One side requests something specific on a particular issue from the court, which is the motion. It’s a formal way of parsing through details, evidence gathering, and even scheduling.

Irondequoit’s police chief said that, in his 32 years on the job, he’s never seen anything so horrific as the murders. Police say the Soriano brothers were family to the victims. They believe the father who was killed, Fraime Ubaldo, was their cousin.

The Soriano brothers are originally from the Dominican Republic. Investigators believe they came into the U.S. through Puerto Rico to carry out the targeted attack. Investigators haven’t said much more about the motive.

Julio Pimentel Soriano was arrested a week after the murder. Police believe Luis Francisco Soriano fled to Puerto Rico soon after the murders. Anyone with information that can help to find him can call 911 or the U.S. Marshals Service of Puerto Rico at (787)-766-6297. You can also submit a tip online to the U.S. Marshals.

Julio Pimentel Soriano (left) and Louis Pimentel Soriano (right)

