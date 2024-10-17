Suspect in murder of Irondequoit family to appear in court Thursday

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — The man accused of killing an Irondequoit family and setting their house on fire is due in Monroe County Court.

Julio Pimentel Soriano is set to appear before Judge Charles Schiano at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

He is in jail without bail, facing more than a dozen charges, including first-degree murder, burglary, kidnapping and arson.

His brother, Louis, is also wanted for the crimes. Police believe he fled to Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic.