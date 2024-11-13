Suspect in Rochester store shooting caught after police chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On September 6 at 8:30 pm, RPD officers found a 28-year-old man who was shot in the lower body at Express Grocery and Deli at 743 S. Plymouth Avenue. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Police say the victim worked at the store and tried to intervene in an altercation there. The suspect, David Binion, 26, shot the victim from close range, before leaving.

On November 12, the United States Marshal’s Task Force and the Rochester Police Department’s Tactical

Unit found Binion leaving a home on Arch Street. Officers tried to stop the car he was driving, which led to a 20-minute law enforcement chase that ended when a tire deflation device was used at Genesee and Melrose streets.

Binion is in Monroe County Jail charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Additional charges are pending