Suspect pleads not guilty in murder of man working at collision shop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man stood before a judge on Thursday morning after he was accused of killing a 29-year-old who was working at a collision shop on Hollenbeck Street.

Angelito Diaz-Escalera appeared in Rochester City Court. He pleaded not guilty to murder and weapons charges.

Police say Diaz-Escalera snuck up on Christopher Romero-Warren as he was working inside the collision shop on Sept. 18 and shot him. Detectives say the two men knew each other and the murder appears to be the result of an ongoing dispute.

Assistant District Attorney Jana Jahlen says combating this type of crime requires consistent effort.

“It is always disturbing when these types of violent acts occur and we just do our best to work diligently to combat the crime and do what we can to what we can to prevent it in the future,” Jehlen said.

Diaz-Escalera will be back in court on Monday, Nov. 4.