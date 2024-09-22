Suspect, victim identified in Lyons shooting; man charged with murder

LYONS, N.Y. — A Lyons man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of another man, who was found dead in a Maple Street apartment building.

Randolph L. Scott, 37, who lives in the apartment where the victim was found dead Saturday, was found at an adjacent residence and taken into custody. He was arraigned Sunday morning on the murder charge, as well as second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is in jail without bail, with a hearing set for Sept. 26.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Shawn G. Rahn, 40, who lived elsewhere in Lyons.

Deputies responded to the apartment building at 24 Maple St. at around 10:36 a.m. Saturday, following 911 calls reporting a domestic violence incident with gunfire. They found Rahn dead of gunshot wounds. Wayne County Sheriff Robert Milby Saturday said law enforcement identified the suspect and took him into custody “a short time afterwards.”

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is continuing

The New York State Police, Wayne County EMS and Clyde Police have assisted the investigation.