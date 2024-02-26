Suspected killer in 1984 murder back on trial Monday after mistrial ruling in December

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The man accused of raping and killing a 14-year-old on Thanksgiving Day back in 1984 will be tried for a second time, starting Monday morning.

Timothy Williams is charged with second degree murder in the death of Wendy Jerome. A judge declared a mistrial back in December due to “jury misconduct.”

That’s according to District Attorney Sandra Doorley, who tried the case herself and will do so again.

There had been no arrests in the cold case of Wendy Jerome until prosecutors say familial DNA testing identified Williams as the suspect. Williams was arrested in 2020 and remains in jail. News10NBC spoke with Doorley after the mistrial in December.

“I can certainly tell you that my jury selection will be a lot different and I will probably incorporate what happened in this trial somewhat in my jury selection for the new trial coming up,” says Doorley. “We want to really make sure we have a fair and impartial jury.”

Doorley says she expects the trial to last about three weeks. News10NBC will have extensive coverage on air and online.