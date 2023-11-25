Suspects carjack woman on Monroe Avenue Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they responded to a carjacking around 10:42 p.m. Friday night.

Officials say it happened on Monroe Avenue, in the area between Harwood and Belmont streets. Police explain a woman was in her car when suspects approached her with a handgun, forced her out of her car, and drove off with it.

Police say the victim was not injured and there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.