Some suspects in Greece mall fight wanted for riot, assault

GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police have released photos of people they say were involved in a fight and “tumultuous activity” at The Mall at Greece Ridge on Christmas Eve and at the Target at Greece Ridge Center on Dec. 26. Some of them are wanted for assault and second-degree riot.

If you recognize the people in the photos, call the Greece Police Department tip line at (585) 581-4016, or email GPDTips@GreeceNY.gov. Ref. 71080.

Police have been investigating fights and disturbances that took place at the mall on Dec. 24 and again on Dec. 26.