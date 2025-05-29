Suspects in murder of Sam Nordquist in court for motion arguments

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – The seven people accused of torturing and killing Minnesota native Sam Nordquist are in court Thursday.

The suspects, Precious Arzuaga, Patrick Goodwin, Emily Motyka, Kyle Sage, Jennifer Quijano, Thomas Eaves and Kimberly Socchia, are appearing in Ontario County Court for motion arguments. These suspects are all charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities say the suspects tortured Nordquist for over a month at Patty’s Lodge in Canandaigua. His body was found by troopers in a field in Yates County.

In court Thursday, the prosecution tried to push for an adjournment, saying they wanted more time due to ongoing discovery.

The attorney for Arzuaga, who is additionally charged with coercion after investigators say she forced two children to engage in the torture, wanted a change in venue and the trials severed.

Arzuaga’s attorney says a joint trial with the seven suspects creates a risk for a fair trial, and that they can’t expect any jurors selected to put aside any biases if there isn’t a change in venue.

The prosecution and judge said it is too early to decide on the location and severance. The judge also said they will look over motions and decide on grand jury indictments.

This story will be updated as News10NBC learns more.

