Suspects indicted on murder, other charges in Christmas Day attack

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The two suspects in the Christmas Day assault on a man who later died in the hospital have been indicted on murder and other charges.

Brucewayne Beaman, 22, and Guy Mustgray II, 33, have been indicted by a Monroe County grand jury Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, first- and second-degree counts of robbery, and first-degree assault.

They were arrested in connection with the Dec. 25 assault on Michael Dicesare, a 60-year-old man who was attacked during a robbery on Bay Street and Portland Avenue. Rochester Police said the attackers beat him with their hands and with weapons for around 20 minutes while stealing from his pockets. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious head and upper body injuries, and he died in February.