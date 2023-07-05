Suspects sought in vehicle break-ins at German House

News10NBC has video of the moments multiple suspects broke into cars in a South Wedge parking lot in the middle of the day.

The break-ins happened at the German House on Gregory Street on June 24. Police say the suspects damaged a Kia and a Hyundai, but did not steal either of them.

Police are still looking for these suspects and are asking anyone who might know who they are to contact them.

If you know who the suspects are, contact Rochester city police.