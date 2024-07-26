SUV crashes into restaurant, setting off alarm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responding for a burglary alarm on the city’s northeast side instead found an SUV in a restaurant.

It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on North Clinton Avenue near Radio Street at El Pilon Criollo.

Police say a northbound SUV left the road and hit the building. The driver, the only person in the vehicle, wasn’t hurt.

The driver isn’t facing any charges and was not given any traffic tickets.

The Rochester Fire Department is checking the structural integrity of the building.