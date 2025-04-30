SUV driver dies in crash on Brockport Spencerport Road

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — An SUV driver is dead after colliding with a delivery truck on Wednesday morning on Brockport Spencerport Road.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash just before 8 a.m. Deputies say the SUV hit the delivery truck from behind while it was stopped in traffic.

The SUV driver died at the scene and deputies have not released the person’s name yet. The two people in the truck were taken to the hospital as a precaution.