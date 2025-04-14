SUV slams into clothing store on Lyell Avenue and two parked cars

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An SUV slammed into a clothing store on Lyell Avenue and two parked cars on Sunday afternoon.

It happened at The Rainbow Clothing Store just after 3 p.m. Rochester Police say the crash happened after a 10-year-old child in the car moved into the driver’s seat, then put the car in drive while it was parked and running. Police say the child was there with their mother to shop at the store.

No one was hurt in the crash and there was no structural damage to the building. RPD is still investigating the crash.