Swatting call hits Brockport schools, other parts of the state
BROCKPORT, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Brockport High School Thursday morning after the district received a threatening call.
According to the sheriff’s office, it is a hoax.
The caller reported someone was hiding in the bathroom and there was someone shooting in the school.
The Albany County Sheriff also reported Thursday that the area had received several calls. The Buffalo and Syracuse areas have, too.
These threats come a week after Rochester media received emails from someone threatening to blow up Hilton schools. Those were also deemed not credible.
