Swatting call hits Brockport schools, other parts of the state

BROCKPORT, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Brockport High School Thursday morning after the district received a threatening call.

According to the sheriff’s office, it is a hoax.

The caller reported someone was hiding in the bathroom and there was someone shooting in the school.

The Albany County Sheriff also reported Thursday that the area had received several calls. The Buffalo and Syracuse areas have, too.

The Syracuse Police Department is aware of false reports of active shooters in schools that have occurred across the State, including here in Onondaga County. pic.twitter.com/vuLSUV8myb — Syracuse Police Department (@SyracusePolice) March 30, 2023

Reports of an active shooter at Albany High School are completely unfounded. All students and staff at the school are safe. There have been several swatting phone calls made across the Capital Region and state and we’re investigating. pic.twitter.com/3dtN92d4NI — Steve Smith (@APDSmith) March 30, 2023

The State Police is aware of swatting incidents that have occurred across the state, in which a caller states that there is an active shooter in a school. All of the reports are unfounded. We are working alongside our federal & local partners to investigate the threats. pic.twitter.com/cr4lPfGAFD — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) March 30, 2023

These threats come a week after Rochester media received emails from someone threatening to blow up Hilton schools. Those were also deemed not credible.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provided updates as they become available.