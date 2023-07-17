SweatFest aims to bring ‘Fitness to community and community to fitness’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Innovative Field was turned into one huge gym on Sunday for Roc SweatFest. Twenty-five local fitness studios came together offering more than 28 classes. Participants could choose which classes they want, and try out new workouts with gyms or studios that they’ve never been to before.

“It’s nice to see the whole community come together. You don’t realize how many gyms and programs there are, so it’s awesome,” said participant Sarah Santiago.

SweatFest says their mission is “To bring fitness to community and community to fitness.”

Some of the proceeds from SweatFest will go to a local organization that supports wellness and health.