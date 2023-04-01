‘Swifties’ wait in long lines for concert merch at ‘Eras’ tour

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – Taylor Swift brings her ‘Eras’ tour to north Texas this weekend, with three shows set at AT&T stadium in Arlington.

Fans lined up on Thursday just to get tour merchandise ahead of her show. Hundreds of thousands of fans will pack AT&T stadium this weekend for what has been hyped as a three-hour show. The concert features a whopping 44-song setlist of selections from all 10 of Swift’s studio albums.

The long lines are no surprise. According to the Associated Press, Swift opened up her tour in Glendale, Arizona to nearly 70,000 screaming fans.

This is Swift’s third stop of the tour, which includes 52 shows in 20 different cities across the U.S. She will head to Tampa, Florida next.

Although she isn’t coming to Rochester, Swift will preform in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Boston, and New Jersey.

If you’re headed to the ‘Eras’ tour, get there early if you plan on buying merchandise.

Line to buy merchandise at Taylor Swift’s concert in Arlington.