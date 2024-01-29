Syracuse teen charged in Rochester crime

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – According to our affiliate in Syracuse, a Syracuse teen is charged in a Rochester crime. He is linked to a deadly shooting involving a deputy in the Syracuse area.

The 17-year-old, who hasn’t been publicly named, is charged with possession of stolen property in a smoke shop burglary on Park Avenue and is being investigated in “series of other crimes” in the Rochester area.

In September the teen is suspected of trying to run over an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy in a stolen car. The deputy shot and killed two other teenagers, 17-year-old Dhal Apet and 15-year-old Lueth Mo. in that inident.