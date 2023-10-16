Syracuse Women’s Basketball hosts Girls Clinic on Sunday. Monroe Madness returns to Blue Cross Arena Oct. 21

VICTOR, N.Y. – The Syracuse University women’s basketball team hosted an event on Sunday at the DICK’S House of Sport at the Eastview Mall in Victor.

There was a one-hour clinic that featured instruction from select members of the women’s program followed by a special Meet and Greet with the players, which was open to all Syracuse fans.

The event serves as a prelude to Monroe Madness, which returns to Rochester for the second year in a row on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Blue Cross Arena. At this event, Syracuse men’s basketball team will also participate alongside the women’s basketball team. The two teams will share the court from 6-8 p.m. The doors will open at 5 p.m.

Monroe Madness will feature a night of basketball-themed events, including scrimmages, shooting competitions and a chance to see this year’s men’s and women’s teams.

Both squads will conduct intersquad scrimmages, the two teams will join to compete in a 3-point shooting contest and the men’s program will have a dunk contest. There are also plans for interactive fan competition.

Tickets are on sale now at the Blue Cross Arena Box Office for $10, $20 and $35. A few courtside seats will also be made available for $50. Groups of 20, including youth groups, can purchase tickets for just $8 each in the lower level and groups of 100 can purchase tickets for $5 each.

Tickets are also available online here.