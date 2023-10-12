Syracuse women’s basketball team will hold clinic Sunday at DICK’S House of Sport in Victor

VICTOR, N.Y. — The Syracuse University women’s basketball team is hosting a clinic on Sunday, Oct. 15 at the DICK’S House of Sport at the Eastview Mall in Victor. It runs from noon to 2 p.m.

A girls clinic starts at noon followed by a special meet and greet at 1 p.m. You can register for the event here. The one-hour skills clinic, which begins at noon is open for girls ages 8-15 and will feature instruction from select members of the women’s program, including Alexis McNabb, Kyra Wood, Dominique Camp, Kennedi Perkins, Cheyenne McEvans, Alyssa Latham, Alaina Rice. It will also feature Rochester natives Dyaisha Fair and Saniaa Wilson. The meet and greet with players is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and is open to everyone.

The event will serve as a prelude to Monroe Madness which returns to Rochester for the second year in a row on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Blue Cross Arena. The Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball team will participate in the event.