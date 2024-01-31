T-Mobile opens Customer Experience Center in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — After years of promises and false starts, the new T-Mobile Customer Experience Center in Henrietta is finally open.

The 83,000-foot facility on Clay Road includes a basketball court, gym and massage chairs. Up to 1,000 people will work there.

Right now, T-Mobile is looking for around 70 new account associates. You can apply online at this link. Pay starts at $20 an hour with benefits.

RTS added a stop at T-Mobile on its Route 14.