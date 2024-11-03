‘Take him to the Anchor Bar’; Bills Mafia react to Dolphins player’s comments in offseason

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills Mafia is celebrating a nail-biting win on Sunday against their longtime division rival the Miami Dolphins.

The Bills pulled off the 30-27 win against the Dolphins at home with a 61-yard field goal as the clock was winding down. It was especially sweet because Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith added some fuel to the rivalry. During the offseason in a podcast, he called the City of Buffalo the “worst place you can be”. He went on to say “The Buffalo wings ain’t even good.”

Of course, Bills Mafia had some strong feelings about the comments. News10NBC Sports’ Mat Mlodzinski spoke to fans at Orchard Park ahead of Sunday’s game. As one fan put it: “He’s a bit of a jokester. He was trying to rile everybody up and it’s like, ok, the scoreboard is more funny to me.”

We asked fans if there’s any place in Buffalo that they would like to show Smith to prove him wrong. See their responses in the YouTube video in this story.